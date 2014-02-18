Outsmarting the casinos

If you want to be profitable when you play at online casinos and other gambling related activities, you have to play smart. You already know that all the casinos games are built to give the casino an “edge”, meaning that whenever you play a game, there’s always a slightly higher chance that the casino will win in the end over you. This edge is not always that big, but in the long run, this is how the casino makes their money. If the casino has an edge of 5%, that won’t necessary mean that they will win every session against every player – But with thousands of players, this edge will make a difference and make the casino profitable in the long run. You can read more about how the house edge in different casino games at gaming portals on the internet.

So, if the casino always has an edge over the player, shouldn’t that make it impossible for me to win in the long run? If you play like the average casino player, then yes. However, if you play smart, there are several ways that you can make your casino adventure profitable. Let us start with the basics. Obviously, you want to pick the games that offers the highest payout percentages. One game in particular that you should focus on in particular is Blackjack, which if played with the proper strategy can have the house edge reduced to about half a percent, basically giving you a 50/50 percent chance to win over the casino. Blackjack is a game that is pretty simple to learn. It’s very important however, that you follow the strategies described – Use a blackjack chart if needed. If you just play on your “gut-feel” you will reduce your chances of winning remarkably.

In general, I would avoid certain games when playing at online casinos. One game that has a particularly high house edge is the bingo inspired game Keno. Here the house edge can be as much as 70%, meaning that it is extremely unlikely that you will make a profit, even if you get lucky. Roulette has a fairly high house edge too, but this can be reduced by following certain betting patterns. Roulette can be a very entertaining game, so it might actually be worth playing even if the chances of winning is a little bit higher.

As a general rule, slot machines have pretty low payout percentage, meaning that you shouldn’t really play them. However, slot machines are very popular as they are very entertaining. If you do want to play slot machines – Make sure you play at the ones that offer a progressive jackpots. Although these jackpots are nearly impossible to win, it makes a big difference. If you happen to get lucky, you can become a millionaire overnight!

The most important thing to remember, however, when it comes to making casino gaming profitable, is to take advantages of all the casino bonuses out there. The casino bonuses are the one thing that can give you an upper hand against the casinos themselves. Keep an eye out for deposit bonuses and freespins when you are choosing your casino.